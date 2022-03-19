Gear up to meet challenges of electronic warfare, says DRDO chief 

Diamond jubilee day of Defence Electronics Research Laboratory-Hyderabad celebrated

Chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) G. Satheesh Reddy has emphasised the importance of gearing up to meet challenges thrown by the continuously evolving field of electronic warfare and ever-increasing requirements from all services in this niche area.

Participating in the diamond jubilee day of the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, a premier lab of DRDO, pioneering in design and development of state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems for armed forces and para military services, he stressed the need for involving private partners and academic institutions in faster realisation of products.

He complimented the DLRL fraternity for their endeavour and urged the laboratory to meet the challenges and develop technologies towards meeting the expanding realms of modern warfare.

Director General (ECS) J. Manjula highlighted the contributions of DLRL during the pandemic period, including products for human kind. She highlighted that DLRL must keep pace with growing technological advances and develop systems to meet the operational requirements and obsolescence occurring due to these advances.

The celebrations were attended by directors general, directors, financial advisers and heads of production agencies. Chairman of central organising committee N. Srinivas Rao welcomed the gathering. B.H.V.S. Narayan Murthy, DS and DG (MSS) was also present.

Distinguished scientist and DLRL director K. Maheswara Reddy highlighted the achievements and progress of DLRL made in the field of electronic warfare systems in the last six decades.

On this occasion, Mr. Satheesh Reddy released a souvenir and coffee table book capturing six decades of DLRL’s resplendent history. An exhibition showcasing the journey of DLRL highlighting technologies and products was inaugurated.