Gayatri Vidya Parishad Engineering College bags The Hindu FIC-VJIM T-10 cricket championship trophy

February 27, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

The team members of Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, which won The Hindu FIC-VJIM T-10 cricket championship in Hyderabad. Also seen are the organising officials. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Gayatri Vidya Parishad Engineering College, Visakhapatnam, the team from the City of Destiny, laid its hands on the inaugural of The Hindu FIC-VJIM T-10 cricket championship trophy when it triumphed over one of the strong contenders for the title - Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri, at the Pallavi International School, Gandipet, here on Sunday.

Beating the heat and the intricate challenges generally involved in a T-10 game, GVP College justified its long journey from Vizag to the ‘City of Pearls’ with a stop-over in Vijayawada where it got the better of the home team in the Andhra Pradesh-leg final to earn the right to take on the city-based team and more importantly crowned itself with glory.

The excitement on the beaming faces of the young cricketers was palpable. There was drama too like dropped catches, moments of despair, celebrations at the fall of every wicket, and when the ball cleared the fence.

The finalists were not short of commitment, passion and intense desire to win.

But, like in any sport, there has to be only one winner and it happened to GVP Engineering College. For it showed better temperament and discipline when it mattered most.

In the final over, five runs were needed for GVP. Three balls and five runs was the equation but Dinesh was cool like a cucumber and launched into an extravagant straight six to finish off the chase in style. but, again, these kind of celebrations in a tournament which The Hindu Group organised, thanks to the main sponsorship by Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management, and which catered to the aspirations of the young talent from across the two Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were in a way justifiable.

Dr. Sriram of VJIM said they wish to continue the “excellent partnership” with The Hindu Group, it was an acknowledgement of how well the whole event was organised. “I should also thank top management of VJIM for spontaneously supporting The Hindu tournament,” he said.

Dr Franklyn John of Neuro Science (VJIM), Mr. Raghu, Head of Learning Resources, VJIM, also spoke. S.D.T. Rao, General Manager, The Hindu, Telangana and A.P., said the whole idea was to create a platform for the young players to showcase their skills.

“We are grateful to VJIM for its great support but for which this tournament would not have been a success,” he said. “We at The Hindu are known for our commitment in promoting young talent across different fields by organising quiz programmes, cricket tournaments, painting competitions and we hope to keep doing this thanks to the support of the sponsors,” Mr. Rao concluded.

