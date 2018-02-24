Gaur rescued from well

A Gaur, the Indian Bison, which strayed away from the forest, accidentally fell into an agricultural well at Penchikalapet in Atmakur Mandal was rescued by the forest officials here on Friday.

The villagers alerted the forest officials who tranquilized the animal and pulled it out to safety using a crane. The three-year-old male Gaur sustained severe injury on its lower jaw. After giving first aid, it was shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for further treatment.

District Forest Officer, K Purushotam said two teams from Kakatiya Zoo park in Warangal and Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad took part in the rescue operations.

Two Gaurs strayed into Geesukonda village where one farmer was injured on February 21. Later one of the Gaurs gored a farmer with its horns and severely injured him in the stomach at Manugonda village. On Thursday, a toddy tapper sustained a hand fracture after being attacked by a Gaur at Penchikalapet village.

“We deployed two search parties on Wednesday night to trace the animals. The Gaurs reportedly went out of sight after the attack at Penchikalapet. However, one of them was found inside agriculture well in the village. On receiving information, we visited the spot by Thursday evening. A crane with belt, wooden platform with ropes, water pumping engines, etc were procured and we began the operation on Friday morning. We suspect the Gaur has sustained a fracture in its jaw. It is receiving treatment at Hyderabad currently,” said the DFO.

The other one is yet to be sighted. The forest officials alerted the villagers and asked them to keep the officials informed whenever the animal is sighted.