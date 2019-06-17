Gate repairs on war footing

The State government has given administrative sanction for repairs and replacement of the damaged parts of gate number 2 of the Kadem irrigation project in Nirmal mandal. The gate was damaged on August 17 last year which had resulted in loss of water.

“The roller cage is ready and fabrication work on counterweight is on,” revealed project Assistant Executive Engineer T. Sreenath. “The gate would be in place in about a week,” he said with confidence.

The government issued the orders on June 7, which had the officials executing work on a war footing. The total cost of the works would be ₹ 5.91 crore, which is about one-fifth of the total cost of the project ₹ 25.83 crore.

This is not the first time that the dam suffered damage due to flooding. It had happened in 1958 in the year of its inauguration itself. Second time was in 1995 when gate number 17 got damaged and got stuck in open position.

Construction of the dam with just nine gates commenced in 1949 using German technology. After the gates were washed away in the month of August that year, the project was extended with addition of nine more gates erected using Indian technology in 1964.