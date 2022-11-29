Gate glitch hits Hyderabad Metro Rail; commuters held up at stations along Red Line

November 29, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A large number of evening commuters had to endure hardship and delay owing to a technical glitch at several stations along the Red Line of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, connecting L.B.Nagar and Miyapur.

Due to software issues, automated gates of the Metro Rail refused to recognise the tickets and smart cards issued by the HMRL authorities through ticketing counters on the busy corridor. The problem, which began at about 4.30 p.m., continued for over an hour, resulting in pile up of commuters at several stations. Trains ran at a fourth of their capacity during peak hour.

While the staff stopped the commuters trying to enter the stations beforehand, those who already boarded the train faced difficulties, as they were stopped at the destination station and not allowed to exit for a long time.

“For about half an hour to 45 minutes, they stopped us near the gates. Later, they got instructions from higher authorities to note down the ticket/card numbers, and allow us to pass,” shared Sonia, a commuter.

A large number of commuters, who could not enter the stations, found alternative means of transport and left, while several others who were to travel longer distances had no option but to wait at the stations.

After some time, the commuters who bought ticket at the respective stations were allowed to enter and board the train, while smart cards were still not allowed.

“They said the smart cards would not be allowed this one time, and asked us to buy tickets. Several of us had to buy the ticket despite having smart cards,” said Satyanarayana Murthy, who boarded the train at Assembly station.

However, passengers who boarded at Gandhi Bhavan station said that commuters with smart cards too were allowed, with the rider that they will have to swipe after de-boarding.

Passengers onboard the Nagole to Raidurg train towards 4 p.m. too were surprised to see that the service was running almost empty from Secunderabad station onwards with no incoming riders when finally it dawned upon them that the entry and exit points were shut. “The server is down and it could take up to 15 minutes more,” said an official at the Begumpet station.

But, the crowd already restive, having waited patiently for more than 20 minutes and unable to get out, demanded that they be let out manually. This forced the officials to manually operate the gates, check the ticket slips and write down the numbers of the card.

L&TMRH officials later informed that the snag occurred in the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system in multiple stations across the three routes but it was rectified within 20 minutes and the system has been restored. “The services are running normally after it was rectified,” they added, declining to be identified.