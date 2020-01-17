GAT applications at banks

GITAM is inviting applications for admission into Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes for the academic year 2020-21. GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2020) application form with instructions can be downloaded and can be submitted online at www.gitam.edu or obtained from the admissions office at Rudraram. Applications are also available throughout India at selected branches of Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank. They are also available in A.S.Rao Nagar, Siddiamber Bazar, Bowenpally branches of UBI; Bank Street-Koti branch of Indian Bank and Malkajgiri, Banjara Hills branches of Karur Vysya Bank, according to a release here on Friday.