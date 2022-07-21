‘Gas prices increased 2.5 times in eight years’

July 21, 2022 10:34 IST

Chevella Lok Sabha member G. Ranjit Reddy has alleged that gas prices have increased 2.5 times in the last eight years under the rule of BJP at the Centre.

In a notice given under Rule 377 in Lok Sabha, Mr. Reddy said that presently the gas cost at Hyderabad in March was about ₹1,100 which was ₹410 in 2014. From July 6, it had increased to ₹1,150, he said and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the gas prices immediately.

