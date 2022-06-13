Garment businessman booked
He was selling T-shirts with verses from the Quran
A clothing businessman in Sultan Bazaar police limits was booked for insulting religious feelings as he was selling T-shirts with prints of symbols and verses from the Quran.
Police said a complaint was reported on Saturday, and based on it, the owner was booked under Section 295A – deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The T-shirts showed verses and symbols in a fashionable pattern.
An officer said a total of five T-shirts were recovered from the accused person.
A probe was opened.
