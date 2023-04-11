Garbage truck operators declare flash strike, waste piles up in city

April 11, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Refusal of garbage truck operators to lift the solid waste off the streets stank up the city on Tuesday, with trash piling up at hundreds of points across all the zones.

The hired truck operators working under the city’s solid waste management concessionaire agency Re Sustainability (earlier Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited), declared a flash strike on Tuesday morning. They refused to take the vehicles out unless the dues were cleared by the company forthwith.

Scores of trucks were confined to parking yards, and not one moved out to lift the garbage. After removal of the blue dumper bins, garbage is being strewn around at random locations in the city, leading to a large number of garbage vulnerable points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial areas and markets are more vulnerable as the garbage generated is high in volume, and there is no way to clear it unless the trucks are deployed.

The garbage on streets is usually cleared twice in a day by the trucks, but with the strike declared at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the trash remained where it was, leading to an emergency situation.

The city generates about 4,000-5,000 metric tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis.

Sources informed that the GHMC has not been paying the concessionaire agency its dues for the last seven months, and the latter in turn, delayed the payments for hired truck operators.

Up to March 31 previous year, the dues amounted to nearly ₹400 crore, they said.

Close to 500 truck operators, who had earlier worked for GHMC, are now tied up with the Re Sustainability, as per an agreement arrived at between the agency and the GHMC.

As per the information last obtained, tripartite talks among GHMC, the agency and the truck operators have yielded results, after GHMC had undertaken to release part of the payment immediately. The strike was called off at about 6 p.m., and the waste piles were cleared.