Ganja worth ₹30 lakh seized

The Task Force police took one person into custody and seized three quintals of ganja worth ₹ 30 lakh on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Monday.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said on credible information about the contraband being transported from Vijayawada to Nizamabad via Karimnagar, police teams were formed and vehicle-checking launched at Bommakal bypass road.

They intercepted a van and found three quintals of ganja worth ₹30 lakh and arrested driver Gautam Raju of Maharashtra. Two other persons, Tejas Patel and Raju, who were following the van in another car, managed to escape.

The accused went to Vijayawada and loaded the truck with the contraband and were planning to proceed to Rajasthan to sell it.