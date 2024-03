March 11, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Madhapur police, along with the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Cyberabad, seized 3.4 kg of marijuana from three people following searches at two places. In the first case, 1.9 kg of the contraband was seized from Gagan Kumar Behara from Odisha at Madhapur. In the second case, based on a tip-off that two men were smuggling 1.5 kg of marijuana from Odisha, police nabbed Kushal Pradhan and Mithuna Dhal, both natives of Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

