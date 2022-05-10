Ganja peddlers nabbed in Hyderabad

Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

May 10, 2022 21:52 IST

Repeat offender, he was caught with contraband sourced from A.P.

Nacharam police along with Malkajgiri special operations team nabbed one Shaik Fareed Iqbal, a driver residing in Baba Nagar in the limits, and seized 22 kilograms of ganja from him.

Police said he had been transporting ganja from Andhra-Odisha Border to other States, and in 2017 he was arrested by Mothugudem police in Andhra Pradesh and sent to jail.

Recently, in April too, he was caught by Keesara police with 78 kgs of ganja and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In the present case, police said Iqbal had gone to Sileru and procured 22 kgs of the contraband at ₹2000 per kg, and stored it at his house. On Monday, while he packed his motorcycle with ganja to start to Narayankhed for a delivery the police nabbed him.

Mangalhat police in Hyderabad city police limits also nabbed a history-sheeter and seized 20.2 kgs of ganja.

Police reported that Mohammed Chand, a resident of RK Pet, had been procuring ganja from Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh and hiding the contraband in the hillocks of Allah Banda, Mangalhat. When needed he would extract the required quantity and sell at a premium.

On Tuesday he was nabbed while waiting for an auto-rickshaw with the contraband.