Hyderabad city police’s special zonal crime team, based on an information, arrested a car driver from Madhubani of Bihar, for allegedly in possession of ganja. Shiva Kumar Yadav, police said, was held with 92 packets of ganja, each packed with 11 gm, near Vengalrao Nagar bus stop on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.
Ganja peddler arrested
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.