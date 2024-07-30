GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang that smuggled mobile phones to Bangladesh nabbed in Hyderabad

Published - July 30, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A gang of nine members who stole mobile phones from different States and helped smuggle them to Bangladesh were nabbed by the Panjagutta police on Tuesday. Among the gang members were two police constables, a Home Guard and a juvenile. The gang has been selling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh citizens near India-Bangladesh border. A total of 15 mobile phones have been seized from them.

Gandhinagar Home Guard K. Ashok, 45 and constable P. Somanna, 38, Saifabad constable Sai Ram, 34 along with Mohammad Shahanwaz, 39, Govinda Kumar Mahto, 32, Jugeshvar Noniya, 31, Jonu Kumar, 22, Md Mukhtar Shekh, 28, and a juvenile were arrested by the police in MS Maqta.

Efforts are under way to nab the kingpin Rahul Kumar Yadav, 30 and his Jharkhand associates Kanchan Noniya, 34, Shanu, 25 and Rinku. Initial investigation revealed that Yadav has deputed the gang members in various cities, including Hyderabad, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Belur, Chennai, Varanasi, Nagpur and Patna. “The gang members identify crowded places, pick cell phones from pockets of unsuspecting victims and hand it over it to another person of the gang,” an official from the Panjagutta police explained.

“After the gang gets about 50-60 mobile phones, they inform Yadav who sends his associate to Hyderabad and other cities to collect the mobiles and bring them to Jharkhand,” the official said.

