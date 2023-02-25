ADVERTISEMENT

Gang stealing tower antenna parts busted, ₹40 lakh worth material seized 

February 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Nalgonda district police busted a gang of three youths specialised in tower antenna works, engaged in allegedly stealing valuable components of various antennae and cell towers. About ₹40 lakh worth material — remote radio units, baseband units, batteries and cables — was seized from them.

Dhiravath Naveen, Dhanavath Krishna, both 24, and Dhiravath Mohan, 32, hailing from Miryalaguda mandal in Nalgonda district, police said, had been working as cell tower riggers and technicians.

Making good use of their skill, the youths allegdly stole components from cell towers of Airtel, Jio, BSNL and 11 baseband units and six radio units. In all, their activities were detected in Miryalaguda, Triupuraram, Vemulapalli, Madgulapalli, Nidamanuru, Neredugomma, Tirumalagiri Sagar, Peddavoora, Kondamallepalli, Devarakaonda and Chintapalli mandals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said their arrests were made following a technical investigation into complaints of theft from Krishna Manasa colony, Srinivas Nagar and Ilapuram in Miryalaguda rural police limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US