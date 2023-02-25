HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang stealing tower antenna parts busted, ₹40 lakh worth material seized 

February 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Nalgonda district police busted a gang of three youths specialised in tower antenna works, engaged in allegedly stealing valuable components of various antennae and cell towers. About ₹40 lakh worth material — remote radio units, baseband units, batteries and cables — was seized from them.

Dhiravath Naveen, Dhanavath Krishna, both 24, and Dhiravath Mohan, 32, hailing from Miryalaguda mandal in Nalgonda district, police said, had been working as cell tower riggers and technicians.

Making good use of their skill, the youths allegdly stole components from cell towers of Airtel, Jio, BSNL and 11 baseband units and six radio units. In all, their activities were detected in Miryalaguda, Triupuraram, Vemulapalli, Madgulapalli, Nidamanuru, Neredugomma, Tirumalagiri Sagar, Peddavoora, Kondamallepalli, Devarakaonda and Chintapalli mandals.

Police said their arrests were made following a technical investigation into complaints of theft from Krishna Manasa colony, Srinivas Nagar and Ilapuram in Miryalaguda rural police limits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.