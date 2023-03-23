Gang stealing confidential bank data nabbed

March 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of 10 people based out of Delhi was nabbed by the Cyberabad Cyber Crimes police for stealing confidential bank data and cheating credit card holders by collecting customer data from the banks.

Police said that the gang, running a fake call centre, would procure the data either from executives working for the concerned banks or from employees working in companies to whom banks outsourced the work of field verification of customers applying for credit cards.

The accused were identified as Kafil Ahmed, Mohd Jamal, Mohd Asif, Chirag, Virendra Singh, Pradeep Walia Akash Nirwan, Vikas Puri, and Ateet Das. The gang also includes customer care executives of banks and those working as outsourcing clients of banks.

Using this data, the fraudsters would contact the card holders pretending to be the customer care executives of the bank and cheat them under the pretence of activating card, renewal, redeeming card points etc. They were using NoBroker, magicbricks, housing.com sites to transfer money from credit cards to mule bank accounts,” said the police.