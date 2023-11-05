Gang smuggling foreign liquor bottles nabbed

November 05, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The District Task Force (DTF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department caught a bus driver from Chennai while he was handing over illegally transported liquor bottles to a biker in Nampally.

Officials seized 60 one-litre bottles of foreign liquor bottles from the gang members.

Officials said that Istamsetty Venkata Rao and Putta Mani Kanta, both bus drivers from Chennai, were caught while handing over the cartons to Venkatapuram Shesha Sai, a resident of Seetafalmandi, Secunderabad.

It was revealed during an investigation that the consignment was sent from one Satish from Chennai. The gang members were nabbed near Nampally metro station as a part of vehicle-check exercise.