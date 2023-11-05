HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang smuggling foreign liquor bottles nabbed

Officials seized 60 one-litre bottles of foreign liquor bottles from the gang members

November 05, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Task Force (DTF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department caught a bus driver from Chennai while he was handing over illegally transported liquor bottles to a biker in Nampally.

Officials seized 60 one-litre bottles of foreign liquor bottles from the gang members.

Officials said that Istamsetty Venkata Rao and Putta Mani Kanta, both bus drivers from Chennai, were caught while handing over the cartons to Venkatapuram Shesha Sai, a resident of Seetafalmandi, Secunderabad.

It was revealed during an investigation that the consignment was sent from one Satish from Chennai. The gang members were nabbed near Nampally metro station as a part of vehicle-check exercise. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.