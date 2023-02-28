Gang preparing fake educational certificates busted 

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Chaderghat police busted a gang that has been preparing counterfeit educational certificates. Seven persons were arrested and degrees of various universities in Telangana, A.P. and other States were seized from them.

According to the police, Mohd. Habeeb of Nampally was the main accused who has been preparing and selling fake certificates and degrees since 2015. An engineering graduate, Mr. Habeeb had joined Reliance Academy Consultancy in Tolichowki as an administrator. Through one Sunil Kapoor of New Delhi who was in Hyderabad for educational marketing, Mr. Habeeb discussed the fake certificate market.

He set up Fly Abroad Consultancy in Malakpet and supplied certificates through Mr. Kapoor. Mr. Habeeb was also arrested earlier by Bahadurpura and Saroornagar police for similar frauds.

After release from jail, he tied up with Abdul Rawoof, who owns Eduwise Overseas Consultancy at Abids, agents Md. Irfan and Shanawaz Khan and resumed the business. Others who were part of the consultancy who secured customers in the name of education abroad through such degrees were Md. Zubair, Salman Khan and Md. Abdul Sattar.

The police seized certificates and material related to universities of Telangana University, Andhra University, Rayalaseema University, Rajasthan Nursing Council, Symbiosis International Deemed University, Chatrapathi Shahu Ji Maharaj University, National Institute of Open School, Maharashtra, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, Bangalore University, Anwar Ul Uloom College, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Osmania University, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, Anna University and Rajasthan University for Health Science.