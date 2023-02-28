HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang preparing fake educational certificates busted 

Main accused was earlier arrested in similar cases

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Chaderghat police busted a gang that has been preparing counterfeit educational certificates. Seven persons were arrested and degrees of various universities in Telangana, A.P. and other States were seized from them.

According to the police, Mohd. Habeeb of Nampally was the main accused who has been preparing and selling fake certificates and degrees since 2015. An engineering graduate, Mr. Habeeb had joined Reliance Academy Consultancy in Tolichowki as an administrator. Through one Sunil Kapoor of New Delhi who was in Hyderabad for educational marketing, Mr. Habeeb discussed the fake certificate market.

He set up Fly Abroad Consultancy in Malakpet and supplied certificates through Mr. Kapoor. Mr. Habeeb was also arrested earlier by Bahadurpura and Saroornagar police for similar frauds.

After release from jail, he tied up with Abdul Rawoof, who owns Eduwise Overseas Consultancy at Abids, agents Md. Irfan and Shanawaz Khan and resumed the business. Others who were part of the consultancy who secured customers in the name of education abroad through such degrees were Md. Zubair, Salman Khan and Md. Abdul Sattar.

The police seized certificates and material related to universities of Telangana University, Andhra University, Rayalaseema University, Rajasthan Nursing Council, Symbiosis International Deemed University, Chatrapathi Shahu Ji Maharaj University, National Institute of Open School, Maharashtra, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, Bangalore University, Anwar Ul Uloom College, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Osmania University, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, Anna University and Rajasthan University for Health Science.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.