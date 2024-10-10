ADVERTISEMENT

Gang posing as naxals nabbed for extorting railway contractor

Published - October 10, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang posing as Naxalites that threatened a railway contractor to pay up ₹5 crore ransom was nabbed by the East Zone Task Force team and the Osmania University police of Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang, including Rathlavath Ravi Naik, 28, Mandugula Sathaiah, 37, and Kammari Sheshappa, 37, were brought together by the mastermind, Prasad Salonka, 36, said the police.

“Prasad Salonka, is an interior designer who worked on furniture projects for a railway contractor from 2010 to 2012, gaining significant insights into the contractor’s personal and financial details. When he faced financial difficulties, a plan was devised to extort money from the railway contractor,” explained the police.

The gang conspired to pose as Naxalites and threaten the contractor in exchange for a large sum of money. After a case was booked against them with the Osmania University police, PS, a probe was launched and they were apprehended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US