Gang posing as naxals nabbed for extorting railway contractor

A gang posing as Naxalites that threatened a railway contractor to pay up ₹5 crore ransom was nabbed by the East Zone Task Force team and the Osmania University police of Hyderabad.

The gang, including Rathlavath Ravi Naik, 28, Mandugula Sathaiah, 37, and Kammari Sheshappa, 37, were brought together by the mastermind, Prasad Salonka, 36, said the police.

“Prasad Salonka, is an interior designer who worked on furniture projects for a railway contractor from 2010 to 2012, gaining significant insights into the contractor’s personal and financial details. When he faced financial difficulties, a plan was devised to extort money from the railway contractor,” explained the police.

The gang conspired to pose as Naxalites and threaten the contractor in exchange for a large sum of money. After a case was booked against them with the Osmania University police, PS, a probe was launched and they were apprehended.