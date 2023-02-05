ADVERTISEMENT

Gang posing as I-T officials kidnaps businessman, extorts ₹30 lakh from family

February 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A businessman from Yousufguda was allegedly kidnapped by a gang of five persons, who claimed to be Income Tax officials and extorted ₹30 lakh from his family last week.

According to a complaint lodged by the man with the Punjagutta police on Sunday, the incident took place around 8.30 a.m. on January 27 (Friday) when he was at Lal Bungalow-Ameerpet to drop off his two children at school.

The man said he was forced into an SUV, bearing registration number AP 16 DC 6999, at knifepoint and assaulted. He was taken till Ramoji Film City and Bata Singaram. The gang snatched his mobile phone and removed its SIM card. They demanded that he pay ₹60 lakh as ‘Income Tax’ and threatened to imprison him and arrest his family members if he failed to do so. They also said that the man’s brother-in-law had also been ‘arrested’ by their three colleagues near Punjagutta. The gang was on a conference call with the man’s wife and her brother, demanding money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The businessman’s family members then arranged about ₹30 lakh and handed it over to the gang at Nampally railway station around 4 p.m., after which the victim was released near Hayathnagar.

The complainant said that the gang had threatened him with dire consequences if he informed the police and also told him that they would return certain amounts and issue a clearance certificate within a week.

The Punjagutta police have registered a case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation and extortion against the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US