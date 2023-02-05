Gang posing as I-T officials kidnaps businessman, extorts ₹30 lakh from family

February 05, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A businessman from Yousufguda was allegedly kidnapped by a gang of five persons, who claimed to be Income Tax officials and extorted ₹30 lakh from his family last week.

According to a complaint lodged by the man with the Punjagutta police on Sunday, the incident took place around 8.30 a.m. on January 27 (Friday) when he was at Lal Bungalow-Ameerpet to drop off his two children at school.

The man said he was forced into an SUV, bearing registration number AP 16 DC 6999, at knifepoint and assaulted. He was taken till Ramoji Film City and Bata Singaram. The gang snatched his mobile phone and removed its SIM card. They demanded that he pay ₹60 lakh as ‘Income Tax’ and threatened to imprison him and arrest his family members if he failed to do so. They also said that the man’s brother-in-law had also been ‘arrested’ by their three colleagues near Punjagutta. The gang was on a conference call with the man’s wife and her brother, demanding money.

The businessman’s family members then arranged about ₹30 lakh and handed it over to the gang at Nampally railway station around 4 p.m., after which the victim was released near Hayathnagar.

The complainant said that the gang had threatened him with dire consequences if he informed the police and also told him that they would return certain amounts and issue a clearance certificate within a week.

The Punjagutta police have registered a case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation and extortion against the suspects.