Gang organising cock fights busted, 19 held

Bhongir’s special operations team, along with Bibinagar police, arrested a group of 19 members for allegedly participating in cock fights, and seized from them 40 cocks, including eight dead birds, among other material.
Its key organisers – Madhusudan Reddy, Sridhar and Pandu – fled the scene, the police said.
The joint team based on a tip-off raided Chinnapalugu Thanda of Bibinagar on Monday at around 2 p.m., when a cock fight was in progress, and nearly 50 persons (whether participants placing bets on the birds or audience), were involved in the blood sport.
The 19 accused, who are mostly masonry workers, plumbers, cab drivers and others, came from various places in and around Hyderabad to make easy money, the police said.
Apart from the 40 birds, police seized 60 knives, ₹ 1,51,210 cash, mobile phones and vehicles.
All the accused were booked for violations under the State Gaming Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other appropriate sections.
