GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of three mobile snatchers arrested

Published - August 11, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of three mobile snatchers and sellers, including the dealer, were arrested by the Hyderabad Special Zonal Crime team. A total of 25 mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested men include Uppadhya, 35, Mohd Jahangir, both auto drivers and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, 65, the receiver.

According to the police, six of the 25 devices seized from the trio belong to cases in Humayun Nagar, Domalguda, Hussaini Alam, Gudimalkapur, Chaderghat and Afzalgunj police stations.

Meanwhile, the accused have been found linked to several theft cases in the past. Uppadhya was booked five times in 2015 by Malakpet, Chaderghat, Amberpet and Saroornagar police while Mohd Jahangir was booked by Mangalhat police in 2005.

The three have been remanded to judicial custody.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / arrest / mobile phones / theft & burglary / police / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.