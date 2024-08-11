Gang of three mobile snatchers arrested

A gang of three mobile snatchers and sellers, including the dealer, were arrested by the Hyderabad Special Zonal Crime team. A total of 25 mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested men include Uppadhya, 35, Mohd Jahangir, both auto drivers and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, 65, the receiver.

According to the police, six of the 25 devices seized from the trio belong to cases in Humayun Nagar, Domalguda, Hussaini Alam, Gudimalkapur, Chaderghat and Afzalgunj police stations.

Meanwhile, the accused have been found linked to several theft cases in the past. Uppadhya was booked five times in 2015 by Malakpet, Chaderghat, Amberpet and Saroornagar police while Mohd Jahangir was booked by Mangalhat police in 2005.

The three have been remanded to judicial custody.