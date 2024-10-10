ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three mobile phone snatchers arrested in Hyderabad

Published - October 10, 2024 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of three mobile phone snatchers involved in multiple cases in the city were arrested by the North zone of the Commissioner’s Task Force and Market police of Hyderabad on Thursday.

Omkar Yadav Tavre, 18, R. Sanjay Goud, 19, and a juvenile were arrested. The police said 49 mobile phones (17 from Mahankali and 31 from Market) and a two-wheeler used for the crime, all worth ₹1.5 lakh were seized. The trio was booked by Mahankali and Market police for cases in their areas.

According to police, the teenagers were childhood friends and decided to snatch mobile phones to cater to their expensive demands. “While Sanjay drove the two-wheeler Omkar snatched the phones in Mahankali and Market areas while the juvenile sat between the two on the scooter,” the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

