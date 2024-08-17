ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three inter-state drug peddlers arrested with 3.8 kg hashish oil

Published - August 17, 2024 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of three inter-state peddlers were arrested in a joint operation by the Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT) and Adibatla police. The police said 3.8 kg hashish oil worth ₹31 lakh was seized.

Thalapureddy Sudheer, 23, Thalapureddy Demullu, 26 and Kesamshetty Shankar Rao, 26, all natives of Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, were caught during their latest visit to Hyderabad to sell the drug.

“The trio procured the hashish oil from a supplier in Andhra Pradesh and travelled to the outskirts of Hyderabad. After reaching the ORR, they boarded an auto-rickshaw to deliver an order in Bongulur,” Rachakonda Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said.

A case has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and efforts are under way to nab the supplier.

