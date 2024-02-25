ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three held for robbing woman in Hyderabad

February 25, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Uppal police arrested a gang of three men for robbing a woman at knifepoint and recovered 34 grams of stolen gold from them. The accused were identified as Dasari Sathwik (29), Meneni Anil Kumar (36), and Gadde Sai Kumar ( 21), according to the police. “Sathwik, a relative of the woman, had taken loans online and needed money to clear the debts. So, he hatched a plan to rob his aunt and asked his friends to help,” said the officials. As per their plan, they approached the woman under the guise of inquiring about flats and robbed her of a gold chain. The gang was nabbed with the help of CCTV cameras in the area.

