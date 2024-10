The Bachupally police arrested three persons for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles. The arrested were identified as Pamarthi Himanushu and B. Anil alias Bageli Anil. The third individual is a juvenile. They are accused of stealing nine motorcycles, including high-end ones, from various police station limits in Hyderabad, including Bachupally, KPHB and RC Puram. The stolen motorcycles, valued at ₹12 lakh, have been recovered.