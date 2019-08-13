Gang of student ganja peddlers in police net

A group of students of private colleges in Jangaon town was arrested on Monday on ganja-peddling charges. Police took into custody four students while the main accused is absconding.

About 5 kg of the narcotic substance, said to be worth over ₹50,000, and two vehicles used in transporting it were seized. The police also recovered two cars, a bike and four mobile phones from the accused.

Sub Inspector of Police K. Srinivas said the gang, operating from Indiramma Colony in the town, procured bulk quantity of ganja from Warangal city and supplied it to fellow students in private colleges.

The arrested were identified as Hema Sidhu alias Vinay (22), G. Pranay (20), M. Bharath (22) and U. Raju (18), all natives of Jangaon district. Aman Srivastava (19) from Zaffergadh mandal is absconding. “Aman is the main operator of the gang. He would purchase ganja at a lower rate and smuggle it into the town late at night. The gang members then used to pack the ganja in small plastic covers and sell it to customers,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab Aman.