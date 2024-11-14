Gang of six held in fake identity card racket

A gang of six persons, including a GHMC contract computer operator, was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone Team, along with Mahankali Police, for their involvement in a major fake certificate racket.

Police said that Yelgam Rajkumar, 42, owner of ‘RS Online Service Center’ is alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation. “His accomplices include government contract worker Md. Mahboob, 25, computer operator Rachamalla Vijayalaxmi, 39, computer operator Kurapati Pallavi, 32, passport agent Bandi Shankar, 48, and GHMC contract computer operator Giriraj Anil Kumar, 27,” said the police.

The gang allegedly used software to create fake voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and PAN cards. They also illegally obtained gazetted officer stamps to manipulate Aadhaar cards and passports. Police seized 557 voter ID cards, 300 pre-printed voter ID cards, 180 fake attested gazetted sign and signature forms, 40 pre-printed Aadhaar cards, 50 birth certificates, six fake documents issued for obtaining passports, biometric instrument for Aadhaar corrections, one voter ID card printer, four fake stamps with various gazetted officers’ names, six customer data entry books, 19 fake PAN cards among other things.

“The scale of the operation is alarming, with estimates suggesting the creation of tens of thousands of fake documents since 2015. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the racket and identify any additional collaborators,” added the police.

The fake gazetted documents seized included stamps of various gazetted officers like Dayanand, Headmaster, Govt. Boys High School, Kalasiguda; Dr. D. Sri Harsha Dasari, District Surveillance Officer, District Medical & Health Office, Hyderabad; Dr. B. Janardhan, CAS RMD, Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad; and Dr. Mohamed Chand Moula, Assistant Professor, MD-Pathology, Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.

“These fake stamps were used to create false official endorsements on documents like voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, and birth certificates,” concluded the police.

