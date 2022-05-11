Gang of robbers nabbed, ₹28 lakh seized

The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Afzalgunj police arrested a gang of inter-State robbers, who had allegedly committed a robbery of a money bag containing ₹50 lakh of a businessman in March. The police recovered ₹28.20 lakh from them.

Police said the six accused hail from Rajasthan and after migrating to Hyderabad they were working in various businesses in Begum Bazar.

It was found that one accused Khim Raj Purohit, who is into transport business, and the aggrieved Jog Singh who deals with steel business, both hailed from neighbouring villages in Rajasthan. The former was aware of Jog Singh’s transactions.

On March 16, when the gang members learnt that Jog Singh had entrusted his assistant Mitta Lal with Rs. 50 lakh cash to safe keep at the house, they followed him and snatched the bag.

Two of the accused – Vicky Rajpurohit and Manoj Panwar had a criminal history. All the accused were booked for dacoity.