Gang of four selling fake gold biscuits busted

The Rachakonda police arrested a gang of four for selling fake gold biscuits and conning people of lakhs of rupees.

Karreddula Vijay Kumar alias Krishna Mohan Choudary, 39, Namboori David alias Senthil, 52, Bogiri Sunil Ghavasker alias Haris, 27, and Adigopula Om Sai Kiritee, 26, were arrested by Medipally police following a complaint by Dileep Barfa, 38, a businessman from Boduppal, on June 8.

Barfa learned about gold being sold for lower rates from his friend Singireddy Suresh and went to TC Palya, Bengaluru, for the first deal with the gang which continued briefly until they stopped responding.

The four were caught at ORR near Keesara. The police seized ₹51 lakh cash, fake currency of ₹6.86 crore, five kilograms of gold-coated biscuits (50 pieces of 10 tola each), along with three cars and a police constable uniform.

Karreddula Vijay Kumar is a rowdy-sheeter with 13 different cases, including charges of kidnapping, cheating, attempt to murder, property offences among others by the Kavali II town police with a Prisoner-In-Tranit (PT) warranty in nine cases.

Meanwhile, Namboori David was also booked twice earlier on charge of cheating by the Kavali II Town police.

