GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of four selling fake gold biscuits busted

Published - June 19, 2024 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police arrested a gang of four for selling fake gold biscuits and conning people of lakhs of rupees.

Karreddula Vijay Kumar alias Krishna Mohan Choudary, 39, Namboori David alias Senthil, 52, Bogiri Sunil Ghavasker alias Haris, 27, and Adigopula Om Sai Kiritee, 26, were arrested by Medipally police following a complaint by Dileep Barfa, 38, a businessman from Boduppal, on June 8.

Barfa learned about gold being sold for lower rates from his friend Singireddy Suresh and went to TC Palya, Bengaluru, for the first deal with the gang which continued briefly until they stopped responding.

The four were caught at ORR near Keesara. The police seized ₹51 lakh cash, fake currency of ₹6.86 crore, five kilograms of gold-coated biscuits (50 pieces of 10 tola each), along with three cars and a police constable uniform.

Karreddula Vijay Kumar is a rowdy-sheeter with 13 different cases, including charges of kidnapping, cheating, attempt to murder, property offences among others by the Kavali II town police with a Prisoner-In-Tranit (PT) warranty in nine cases.

Meanwhile, Namboori David was also booked twice earlier on charge of cheating by the Kavali II Town police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.