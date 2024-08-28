ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of four inter-State drug peddlers busted

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of four inter-State drug peddlers was busted by officials of State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department during route checks conducted on Attapur main road on Tuesday.

The police said 70.15 kilograms of dry ganja and 4.24 kilograms of hashish oil were seized from them.  Shaik Sadak Valli, 56, Kalumula Satyanarayana alias Sathi Babu, 33, and Moturi Venkatalakshmi Harikumar, 51, all of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested.  

ADVERTISEMENT

While the hashish oil was found hidden under the car bonnet, investigation revealed that over 70 kilograms of dry ganja was stored at Harikumar’s residence in Katheru village in Rajamahendravaram where the key supplier to the gang, Sadala Gangadhar, was also present.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, the four have been supplying drugs from Visakhapatnam to customers across Delhi, Hyderabad and other regions.

The officials raided the residence and brought both the seized contraband and the supplier to Hyderabad for further investigation.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US