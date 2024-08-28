GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of four inter-State drug peddlers busted

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A gang of four inter-State drug peddlers was busted by officials of State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department during route checks conducted on Attapur main road on Tuesday.

The police said 70.15 kilograms of dry ganja and 4.24 kilograms of hashish oil were seized from them.  Shaik Sadak Valli, 56, Kalumula Satyanarayana alias Sathi Babu, 33, and Moturi Venkatalakshmi Harikumar, 51, all of Andhra Pradesh, were arrested.  

While the hashish oil was found hidden under the car bonnet, investigation revealed that over 70 kilograms of dry ganja was stored at Harikumar’s residence in Katheru village in Rajamahendravaram where the key supplier to the gang, Sadala Gangadhar, was also present.  

According to the police, the four have been supplying drugs from Visakhapatnam to customers across Delhi, Hyderabad and other regions.

The officials raided the residence and brought both the seized contraband and the supplier to Hyderabad for further investigation.  

