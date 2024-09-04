ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of four drug peddlers nabbed with 243 kg ganja

Published - September 04, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Four inter-State drug peddlers transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra were arrested by Shameerpet police and Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT). The police said 243 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹85.05 lakh was seized from the accused.  

Bajarang, 23, Gajender Singh, 26, Naresh Chingla, 40, and Kapil Sharma, 28, were arrested near Shameerpet ORR junction.  Efforts are underway to nab the key supplier and receiver Subhash and Rakesh.

Bajarang, a resident of Bowenpally, and native of Haryana, is the owner of ‘State Cargo Packers and Movers’ while Gajender Singh is the owner of Seven Hills Packers and Movers and also has a mobile phone repair shop. Naresh Kumar Chingla and Kapil Sharma, both residents of Haryana, are friends with Bajarang.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, Bajarang had earlier transported 300 kilograms of ganja to Haryana with the help of Balaram.  “While going to jail, Balaram handed over his mobile phone to Bajarang, who then contacted the receiver Rajesh alias Rakesh from Latur, Maharashtra, and struck a deal. On August 29,  Bajarang, Gajender, Naresh and Kapil sourced the drug from Malkangiri in Odisha in their pickup van and concealed it with household items. Owing to the bad weather, their trip got delayed and they were arrested in Shameerpet while on the way to Maharashtra,” the police said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US