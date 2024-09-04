Gang of four drug peddlers nabbed with 243 kg ganja

Four inter-State drug peddlers transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra were arrested by Shameerpet police and Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT). The police said 243 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹85.05 lakh was seized from the accused.

Bajarang, 23, Gajender Singh, 26, Naresh Chingla, 40, and Kapil Sharma, 28, were arrested near Shameerpet ORR junction. Efforts are underway to nab the key supplier and receiver Subhash and Rakesh.

Bajarang, a resident of Bowenpally, and native of Haryana, is the owner of ‘State Cargo Packers and Movers’ while Gajender Singh is the owner of Seven Hills Packers and Movers and also has a mobile phone repair shop. Naresh Kumar Chingla and Kapil Sharma, both residents of Haryana, are friends with Bajarang.

According to the police, Bajarang had earlier transported 300 kilograms of ganja to Haryana with the help of Balaram. “While going to jail, Balaram handed over his mobile phone to Bajarang, who then contacted the receiver Rajesh alias Rakesh from Latur, Maharashtra, and struck a deal. On August 29, Bajarang, Gajender, Naresh and Kapil sourced the drug from Malkangiri in Odisha in their pickup van and concealed it with household items. Owing to the bad weather, their trip got delayed and they were arrested in Shameerpet while on the way to Maharashtra,” the police said.