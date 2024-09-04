GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of four drug peddlers nabbed with 243 kg ganja

Published - September 04, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Four inter-State drug peddlers transporting dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra were arrested by Shameerpet police and Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT). The police said 243 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹85.05 lakh was seized from the accused.  

Bajarang, 23, Gajender Singh, 26, Naresh Chingla, 40, and Kapil Sharma, 28, were arrested near Shameerpet ORR junction.  Efforts are underway to nab the key supplier and receiver Subhash and Rakesh.

Bajarang, a resident of Bowenpally, and native of Haryana, is the owner of ‘State Cargo Packers and Movers’ while Gajender Singh is the owner of Seven Hills Packers and Movers and also has a mobile phone repair shop. Naresh Kumar Chingla and Kapil Sharma, both residents of Haryana, are friends with Bajarang.  

According to the police, Bajarang had earlier transported 300 kilograms of ganja to Haryana with the help of Balaram.  “While going to jail, Balaram handed over his mobile phone to Bajarang, who then contacted the receiver Rajesh alias Rakesh from Latur, Maharashtra, and struck a deal. On August 29,  Bajarang, Gajender, Naresh and Kapil sourced the drug from Malkangiri in Odisha in their pickup van and concealed it with household items. Owing to the bad weather, their trip got delayed and they were arrested in Shameerpet while on the way to Maharashtra,” the police said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.