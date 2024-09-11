Gang of five inter-State drug peddlers nabbed with 254 kg ganja, country-made weapon

A gang of five inter-State drug peddlers were arrested by the Rajendranagar police while delivering dry ganja from Araku in Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, via Telangana. About 254 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹88.9 lakh, .32 country made pistol with 11 rounds were among the seized items.

Following a tip-off, the Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajendranagar police nabbed Thakur Sachin Singh, 30, Mohd Nadeem, 21, Mohd Saqlain, 24, Mohd Saleem, 24 and Prasanth Singh, 22, on the ORR service road while they were transferring 100 kilograms of the contraband from one car to another belonging to Mumbai peddlers.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of the Sultanpur district of U.P. was transporting dry ganja from Araku for the last five years and had recently delivered three consignments of 100, 90 and 80 kilograms in the past month to Amit Singh, a resident of Prathapgarh, in U.P.

Following instructions of Singh, the peddlers from Mumbai and U.P. reached Araku on September 8 in two cars and purchased the contraband from the main supplier, Raju. They stopped their cars to shift 100 kilograms of dry ganja to the car belonging to the Mumbai peddlers when they were arrested by the police. Efforts are underway to nab two other peddlers - Vinod Kumar Yadav and Ravinder Yadav, who fled from the spot on seeing the police.

Investigation also revealed that the vehicle used for transporting the contraband had a fake number plate.

