GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of five inter-State drug peddlers nabbed with 254 kg ganja, country-made weapon

Published - September 11, 2024 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five inter-State drug peddlers were arrested by the Rajendranagar police while delivering dry ganja from Araku in Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, via Telangana. About 254 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹88.9 lakh, .32 country made pistol with 11 rounds were among the seized items.

Following a tip-off, the Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajendranagar police nabbed Thakur Sachin Singh, 30, Mohd Nadeem, 21, Mohd Saqlain, 24, Mohd Saleem, 24 and Prasanth Singh, 22, on the ORR service road while they were transferring 100 kilograms of the contraband from one car to another belonging to Mumbai peddlers.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of the Sultanpur district of U.P. was transporting dry ganja from Araku for the last five years and had recently delivered three consignments of 100, 90 and 80 kilograms in the past month to Amit Singh, a resident of Prathapgarh, in U.P.

Following instructions of Singh, the peddlers from Mumbai and U.P. reached Araku on September 8 in two cars and purchased the contraband from the main supplier, Raju. They stopped their cars to shift 100 kilograms of dry ganja to the car belonging to the Mumbai peddlers when they were arrested by the police. Efforts are underway to nab two other peddlers - Vinod Kumar Yadav and Ravinder Yadav, who fled from the spot on seeing the police.

Investigation also revealed that the vehicle used for transporting the contraband had a fake number plate.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:02 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.