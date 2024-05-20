GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang of five held with 47.5 kg marijuana

Published - May 20, 2024 05:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State Task Team of the Excise department seized 47.5 kg of marijuana from a gang of five men near Chityala while they were transporting it from Malkangiri, Odisha.

The gang, identified as Rajababu, Viplav Mahato, Sanjay Biswas, Bittu Roy and Raza Khan, were nabbed from Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, said the officials. “They concealed the contraband in a lorry with iron ore and were transporting it to their dealers in Chityala when we nabbed them,” said the officials.

Rajababu, a resident of Dhoolpet, against whom 10 drug cases were booked in the past, was supposed to receive the ganja. He came to the spot in an autorickshaw and they were nabbed while the contraband was being exchanged.

