Gang of five held for robbing food delivery agents

Published - August 08, 2024 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five, including a rowdy sheeter from Kamatipura and a repeat property offender, were arrested. Representational Image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A gang of five, including a rowdy sheeter from Kamatipura and a repeat property offender, were arrested by the Kulsumpura police for robbing a delivery agent and his friend of mobile phones and cash, besides injuring them.

Chowkat Akash, 20, Parcha Vishal Singh, 21, Biradar Kishan Rao Rohit, 25, Sakat Jitender, 19, and Gunnala Pradeep, 20 were arrested two days after the attack.

According to the police, the complainant along with his friend were going towards Attapur from a hotel in Narayanguda on a two-wheeler on the night of August 4 when the gang forcibly stopped them at 100 feet road in Puranapool. “They snatched their phones and all the money they had while showing them a knife. When the duo tried to resist, they injured their hands,” an official from the Kulsumpura police said.

