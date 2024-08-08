GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of five held for robbing food delivery agents

According to the complainant, he and his friend were going towards Attapur from a hotel in Narayanguda on a two-wheeler on the night of August 4 when the gang forcibly stopped them at 100 feet road in Puranapool.

Published - August 08, 2024 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A gang of five, including a rowdy sheeter from Kamatipura and a repeat property offender, were arrested. Representational Image

A gang of five, including a rowdy sheeter from Kamatipura and a repeat property offender, were arrested. Representational Image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A gang of five, including a rowdy sheeter from Kamatipura and a repeat property offender, were arrested by the Kulsumpura police for robbing a delivery agent and his friend of mobile phones and cash, besides injuring them.

Chowkat Akash, 20, Parcha Vishal Singh, 21, Biradar Kishan Rao Rohit, 25, Sakat Jitender, 19, and Gunnala Pradeep, 20 were arrested two days after the attack.

According to the police, the complainant along with his friend were going towards Attapur from a hotel in Narayanguda on a two-wheeler on the night of August 4 when the gang forcibly stopped them at 100 feet road in Puranapool. “They snatched their phones and all the money they had while showing them a knife. When the duo tried to resist, they injured their hands,” an official from the Kulsumpura police said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.