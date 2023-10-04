ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of five caught with MDMA in Chandanagar

October 04, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, along with the Chandanagar police of Cyberabad, nabbed three inter-state drug peddlers and two local dealers in Chandanagar by seizing 18 grams of MDMA from them.

Police said that the accused, identified as Akhil M.G, 24, a resident of Anjuna, Goa, was caught selling contraband to Surya Kissan, 21, and Rohan Paul, 19, of Rajahmundry, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, who would cater to Thota Surender, 23, and Bele Arun Kumar, 23, of Habsiguda. 

“Akhil is a native of Kerala who resides in Goa while working as a hostel manager. He has been supplying drugs to tourists in Goa. Surya and Rohan Paul met Akhil during their visit to Goa and started regularly purchasing drugs from him to sell to the customers in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry,” said officials. Meanwhile, Surender and Arun Kumar started procuring the contraband from Surya.

Based on a tip-off that Akhil was meeting the gang in Chandanagar on Tuesday night, the police nabbed them and seized 18 grams of MDMA from their possession.

