Gang of eight held with 155 kg ganja

Published - July 05, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An eight member gang involved in drug trade in Hyderabad was nabbed by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and the local law and order police. Officials seized 155 kilograms of ganja from the accused. 

The gang comprises an inter-State drug supplier, Manajit Dhali alias Jitu, from Malkangiri, Odisha, and his associates - Anil Dhanaji Ghante, Sushanth Mistry, Sumanth Mandal and Prasanjith Mistry, police said. Others include Chinna Rathod Govind from Sangareddy, S. Lakhan Singh and G. Devaraj Singh from Mangalhat. 

They were nabbed from Asif Nagar, Habeeb Nagar and Kanchanbagh in a joint operation, and 155 kilograms of the contraband was seized. 

Meanwhile, in a second incident, the Excise (State Task Team) nabbed Jay Dev Nelur of Malkangiri and seized 16.1 kilograms of ganja.

He was nabbed near a bus station in Hayathnagar. It was revealed that his associates from his native place, Dhiren Nelur and Milind Debnath supplied him the contraband to hand it over to one Abhishek Singh of Upper Dhoolpet, police said. 

