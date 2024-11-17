 />
Gang of eight arrested for manufacturing adulterated ginger paste in Hyderabad

Published - November 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A joint raid by the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Bowenpally police in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Old Bowenpally in Secunderabad, led to the arrest of eight individuals involved in the manufacturing and sale of adulterated ginger paste.

The authorities raided ‘Sony Ginger Garlic Paste’ and discovered that the accused were employing unhygienic methods and adulterated ingredients to produce ginger paste. The paste was mixed with citric acid and rotten garlic, then packaged in containers with misleading labels and expiry dates.

The arrested individuals include Mohd. Sameer Ansari (manager), Mohd. Gulfraz (distributor), Mohd. Mukthaar (cook and assistant manager), Ranjith Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Birval Sah, Inayath and Mahesh Kumar. “The primary accused, Mohd. Shakeel Ahmed, the facility owner, remains absconding,” said the police.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of materials, including 1,500 kg adulterated garlic paste, 55 kg citric acid, a mixing machine, a grinding machine, a weighing scale, 12 bags of damaged garlic, two date stamps and two ink bottles. The total estimated value of the seized items is ₹4.50 lakh.

November 17, 2024

