Gang of 10, including five juveniles, arrested for staging a murder as a train accident  

Published - June 29, 2024 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A gang of 10, including five juveniles, were arrested by the Allapur police for trying to pass off a murder as a train accident in Borabanda on Friday.

The arrested men include Zahir, Rehaan, Amir and Shoaib who killed Mohd Yahiya Danish, 17, a resident of Safdar Nagar in Borabanda.

Danish was an intermediate student in a private college at Yousufguda in which the key suspect, a juvenile also studied. According to the police, Danish was following a girl from his class who was allegedly dating the juvenile.

“Despite a warning, Danish continued to follow her.  Angered over this, the juvenile along with his friends planned to kill Danish on June 22. They called him in the guise of discussing the matter near the Borabanda railway tracks. When he arrived, the group, who was allegedly intoxicated after smoking hookah, attacked him with empty beer bottles,” Allapur Inspector Venkat Reddy explained.

The gang then threw the body on the railway tracks to stage the murder as a train accident.

The railway police found the body on the tracks following a complaint by the boy’s father and registered a case of suspicious death. Following the arrest, the Allapur police have booked a case under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnap), 201 (disappearing evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body was handed over to the family following postmortem at Osmania General Hospital.

