Gang of 10 held for drugging and raping a minor girl

Published - June 30, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Neredmet police nabbed a 10-member gang for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl after offering her a drug-laced drink. The gang kidnapped the 12-year-old girl from Kacheguda and sexually assaulted her at Vinayak Nagar area of Neredmet.

Of the 10 arrested, seven of them, including Chakkolu Naresh, 26, Siripanga Vijay Kumar, 23, Guddanti Krishna, 22, Thonte Kiran Kumar, 26, James Xavior, 24, Vagmare Deepak, 25, and Sabavath Hathya Naik, 25, had criminal cases booked against them. The three others were identified as Vagmare Balaji, 23, Bollepogu Ajay, 23, and Injamuri Madhu, 30.

“All 10 of them are residents of Vinayak Nagar and are addicted to ganja. Naresh and Vijay got in touch with the victim, who resides at Kachiguda, through their common friend. The duo befriended her over phone and also made her meet the others involved in the case,” explained the police.

Naresh took her to one of their places in Vinayak Nagar and sexually assaulted her. “After this, the men took turns to assault her after offering her a soft drink laced with marijuana. She was five months pregnant when the issue came to light after the girl shared her plight with her mother,” added the police.

