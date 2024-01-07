Gang members booked for forgery and embezzlement

January 07, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Gachibowli police booked a cheating case against members of a gang for forging the signature of a government official and embezzling ₹2.10 crore.

Officials said that they forged a signature of an official from the office of Minister of Animal Husbandry to sign on a document to bring goats and sheep from Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, identified as -- Moinuddin, Vikram, Ravi Kumar and Keshav -- were involved in the fraud. “They used the government scheme of allowing sheep and goat breeding and sent fake bank account details with a forged signature. A case was booked under Section 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC and a probe was launched,” said the officials.